Congress Accuses Govt of Weakening Fight against Coronavirus by Not Banning Export of Diagnostic Kits

Health workers in protective gear peer from a tent. Representative image.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was shocking that the government had been permitting export of diagnostic equipment until now.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday criticised the government for allowing the export of diagnostic equipment until now, asking it who was "weakening the fight" against coronavirus.


Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was shocking that the government had been permitting export of diagnostic equipment until now.


"Testing and Diagnostics are imperative in fight against COVID2019. Till 19th March and 24th March, government permitted export of masks, sanitizers an ventilators. Even more shocking is the fact that the government permitted export of Diagnostic equipment till date. Who is weakening the fight," he tweeted.


The Congress has been critical of the government for allowing export of masks, sanitisers and ventilators till March 24, when the policy was amended after shortage of such equipment in the country.


On Saturday, the government put curbs on export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect. "The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification.

