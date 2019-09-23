Congress Accuses PM Modi of Campaigning for Trump, Says it Violates 'Time Honoured Principle'
In a series of tweets, Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said PM Modi was in the US as India's prime minister, and not a star campaigner in the US elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump walk the perimeter of the arena floor to greet attendants after Modi's speech during the ‘Howdi Modi’ event on September 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
New Delhi: The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating Indian foreign policy's "time honoured principle" of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by campaigning for US President Donald Trump at the HowdyModi event in Houston.
In a series of tweets, Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said Modi was in the US as India's prime minister, and not a star campaigner in the US elections.
"Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India," Sharma said on Twitter after the Howdy Modi event in Texas on Sunday night.
"Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis--vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies," he added.
Sharma's party colleague, P Chidambaram, who is in Tihar jail on charges of alleged corruption, also took a dig at the prime minister over his "Everything is fine in India" remark in Houston.
"Bharat mai sab achha hai. Except for unemployment, loss of existing jobs, lower wages, mob violence, lockdown in Kashmir and throwing Opposition leaders in prison," Chidambaram tweeted through his family. PTI SKC
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Preorders Are Already Sold Out on Amazon And Flipkart
- Why Are Apps on Your iPhone Requesting For Bluetooth? iOS 13 Reveals The Secrets
- Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- Tom Hiddleston Reveals Chris Hemsworth Punched Him While Filming The Avengers
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes