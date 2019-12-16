Congress against Anything that Triggers Fear or Suspicion in the Minds of People: Kamal Nath on CAA

Bhopal: Expressing reservations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday said that the Congress party is against anything which scares anyone or triggers suspicion in anyone's mind.

Speaking at BizNext summit of News18 in Bhopal on Monday, Nath claimed that Centre should have held a conference of the chief ministers before introducing CAB in Parliament. He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not consulting the CMs on this crucial legislation.

The diversity of cultures forms the identity of our country and we are opposed to anything which goes against this tradition, claimed the Madhya Pradesh chief minister.

Nath further said the Indian culture is that of brotherhood and tolerance, so Congress stands against anything which triggers suspicion among any particular caste or religion.

Claiming that December 16 was a historical day when India forced Pakistan's 93,000 soldiers to surrender and Bangladesh was born on the world map under the courageous leadership of late prime minister Indira Gandhi, the chief minister questioned why the Centre was not celebrating this special day.

He further went on to say that the BJP fears that if they celebrate this day, they would have to end up giving credit to Congress Party and late Indira Gandhi.

Asked about the persistent threats from the BJP against his government, Nath claimed that the BJP was doing so to keep the morale of their party cadre intact. Our government is completing one year in office on December 17, he said and hoped that "perhaps now the BJP would start to digest the fact that our government is completely stable".

On being asked about his government's choice to do away with the pomp and show, a trademark of the previous Chauhan government, Kamal Nath said that he is of the view that hoardings and banners don't fetch anything and all he needs is a certificate from the public and no one else.

