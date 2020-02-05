Congress Alleges AAP Using Lord Ram's Name to Garner Votes

New Delhi: The Congress has alleged that Aam Aadmi Party is using the name of Lord Ram to garner votes in the Delhi Assembly election.

Congress alleged that a video doing the rounds on social media in this regard, was made with the consent of top leaders in AAP.

Congress Sandeep Dikshit demanded that the Election Commission should take action against the AAP while the AAP has clarified that this is not their official video and the party has nothing to do with it.

The purported video which is being shared on social media groups, shows a Hindu man who wants to vote for another party and is in a dilemma but Lord Ram appears in his dream and advises him to vote for the AAP.

Dikshit said "this is a clear violation of the model code of conduct and the authorities should take action as no party can use the name of Gods to get votes, this is their agenda (AAP) to communalise the election."

The Congress leader alleged that there is no difference between AAP and BJP as both seek votes in the name of religion and only talk of development.

The Prime Minister has announced the setting up of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court judgment. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has welcomed the step.

