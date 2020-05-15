Congress Alleges Corruption in PM-Kisan in Assam, Urges Modi for CBI Probe

State Congress chief Ripun Bora on Friday alleged large-scale corruption in the implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme in Assam and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a CBI inquiry into it.

Bora claimed serious anomalies have been found in the selection of beneficiaries of the scheme.

"I have written to the prime minister demanding a CBI probe as in most cases genuine farmers have not been selected but government employees, businessman and economically sound people were selected as beneficiaries," he said.

Under the scheme, 31 lakh farmers in Assam were targeted to benefit with a cash grant of Rs 6,000 given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each by way of bank transfer.

The panchayat representatives who were entrusted to prepare the list of beneficiaries have included their own names and that of their kith and kin, Bora alleged.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora have earlier admitted that anomalies have taken place and some officials have been suspended.

In Nalbari district, an FIR was filed against the district agriculture officer.

The Congress also demanded that the state government submits a 'White Paper' on the losses incurred by various sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, poultry, dairy and horticulture during the lockdown and ensure that the affected people are adequately compensated.

"Coronavirus is not going to end soon and we will have to co-exist with it. It is the responsibility of the state government to revive the economy and provide relief to the people severely affected by the lockdown," Bora said.

He also welcomed the prime minister's appeal to the people to be self-reliant by producing, consuming and using local goods.

"The prime minister should take the initiative to restart the two closed paper mills at Nagaon and Cachar, which was also an election promise by him. We can produce paper locally and at the same time save thousands and thousands of employees and their families," he said.

Bora further urged the state government to bring back all residents, particularly migrant workers, students, patients and pilgrims, who are stranded in other states as early as possible.

The Congress has approached the state government for permission to enable 400 workers from West Bengal who are currently in Assam return, he said.

A few people from Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh are also stranded in Assam and efforts are being made to send them back, Bora added.