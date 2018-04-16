English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Alleges Fraud 'Bigger Than Fodder Scam' in Madhya Pradesh Govt Department
Armed with information drawn under RTI, Congress RTI Cell president Ajay Dubey claimed that those who retired from the department in the past even got court stays to avoid timely retirement but the state government remained clueless.
Image for representation only. (Photo: Getty Images)
Bhopal: The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Monday alleged multi-crore rupees scam in the state Social Justice and Disability Welfare Department, claiming it has been persisting with the retirement age of 62 years against the norms on the basis of a dubious order issued in 1990.
“A dubious order issued by the department on February 3, 1990 raised the retirement age for department staff to 62 years whereas the age for completing services in government department was 58 years that time in undivided MP,” Congress RTI Cell president Ajay Dubey told the media here.
“The department not only caused losses of several hundred crore rupees to the state exchequer in last 28 years but also duped various constitutional organisations engaged in monitoring of government funds,” said the RTI activist who has recently been drafted into the Congress.
Armed with information drawn under RTI, Dubey claimed that those who retired from the department in the past even got court stays to avoid timely retirement but the state government remained clueless.
The Auditor General also failed to detect this fraud in last 28 years, he said.
“Ashok Shah, the principal secretary of the department had flagged the issue in February 2018 and recommended the quashing of old order in lieu of MP government’s decision of raising retirement age to 60 years in MP recently,” claimed Dubey.
The bureaucrat also had sent a recommendation to the state government for cancelation of the said order issued in 1990 and the matter was brought to the notice of department minister Gopal Bhargav but nothing happened, alleged Dubey, claiming such malpractices could be in existence in other government departments as well and neighbouring Chhattisgarh was also plagued by it.
“It’s definitely a bigger scam than fodder scam of Bihar,” he said seeking special audit from Auditor General’s office and a CBI enquiry into the scam.
Ashok Shah, the Principal Secretary, Social Justice and Disability Welfare Department, could not be reached for comments on the exposure.
