Congress Alleges 'Mega Bitcoin Scam' in Gujarat, BJP Counters With ‘Dirty Tricks Department' Jibe

The Congress has alleged a multi-crore scam of converting black money through 'Bitcoin' transactions in Gujarat and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into it.Party spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil alleged that a 'Bitcoin scam' of over Rs 5,000 crore has surfaced in Gujarat, with some saying that it is to the tune of Rs 88,000 crore, and charged that the state's top BJP leadership was involved in converting black money through ‘hawala’ transactions.He also alleged there were reports of the state police "blackmailing" some businessmen in Surat for "extortion" and named a former BJP MLA as one of the 'kingpins'. "We demand an impartial Supreme Court-monitored judicial investigation in this maze of 'Mega Bitcoin Scam' so that the truth comes out," he told reporters.Gohil, who hails from Gujarat, said the "mega bitcoin scam" has been unravelled by the state police but none of the kingpins has been arrested. He said there is suspicion of involvement of some top BJP leaders in this "massive cryptocurrency" scam and that they are "absconding".The Congress leader alleged that demonetisation was used by the BJP as a cover-up to convert "their black money" into white and now this Bitcoin cryptocurrency is being used to convert their blackmoney and used for extortion from other businessmen in the state.He alleged that this is a "multi-layered" scam where illegal hawala transactions, kidnapping, extortion of cryptocurrency using government authorities at the behest of top BJP leaders in Gujarat has become a norm.The BJP has dismissed the Congress' accusation as an attempt by the opposition party's "dirty tricks department" to spread confusion and lies.BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said the allegation of the Congress were “laughable” and nothing can be more unfortunate as it is the state police which has cracked the case and acted against several persons."The dirty tricks department of the Congress is at work to spread confusion and lies. It is blaming the police who have uncovered the case. I wonder if the Congress is trying to help somebody in this case as part of a conspiracy," Baluni said.(With PTI inputs)