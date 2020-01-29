Take the pledge to vote

Congress Alleges Poll Code Violation by PM Modi, Asks EC to Take Note of His NCC Rally

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said it does not behove the prime minister to make such remarks to impressionable minds while addressing the NCC rally on Tuesday in Delhi.

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi addresses during the Annual PM's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, at Cariappa Parade Ground. (Image: PIB/PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has violated the poll code by addressing an NCC rally a day before and urged the Election Commission to take note of it.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said it does not behove the prime minister to make such remarks to impressionable minds while addressing the NCC rally on Tuesday here.

"Election (campaign) is going on in Delhi and the prime minister is making a political speech while addressing the youth at the NCC rally. I request the Election Commission to take it up seriously. Just because he is the prime minister, he cannot violate the EC rules," he told reporters.

Chavan also welcomed the EC order against two BJP leaders, but remained critical of the prime minister's remarks at the NCC rally.

"Whatever the prime minister has said violated the model code. Whatever the PM has said to the young impressionable minds, I feel it does not behove the prime minister to say such things," he said.

Addressing the Annual Prime Minister's National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi on Tuesday had on Tuesday said his government brought in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct "historical" injustices and recalled the Nehru-Liaquat pact to assert that the law fulfils India's "old promise" to religious minorities in neighbouring countries.

Modi had also said the Jammu and Kashmir problem had persisted since Independence with some families and political parties keeping issues in the region alive. This had resulted in terrorism thriving, he had said.

He had also slammed Pakistan and said it lost three wars but continues to wage proxy wars against India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
