Congress' Ambivalence on Firming up Alliances in MP May Cost Party

With Madhya Pradesh preparing for Assembly polls later this year, Congress has reasons to worry: as smaller political players are yet to rally around the grand old party.The Congress is looking to end the winning run of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the state, who is gunning for his fourth win.With the alliance talks between the Congress and the BSP not going anywhere, the SP has hinted that it will contest all 230 seats.SP state head Gauri Yadav Shinde, a known confidante of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, accused the Congress of not being serious about the alliance.The SP had recently inducted former Congress corporator from Indore, Mulchand Yadav, into the party.Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to begin campaigning in the state shortly.Besides, BSP, a crucial political player in MP politics with its 7% vote share, is yet to take a call on alliance with Congress.It bears noting that BSP supremo Mayawati is known to have said that she was willing to have an alliance in all the poll-bound states.Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, with sizable backing among the farmers, accused the Congress of being uncertain for alliance with smaller players. It will be fielding candidates against Congress at selected seats where farming community has a decisive say in terms of votes.“Congress is not clear on pre-poll alliance so we have decided to contest polls, though in selected seats,” Kisan Sangharsh Samiti convener Dr Sunilam told News18.On being asked whether the division of votes would benefit the ruling BJP, the former Samajwadi MLA said that they would try to have one-on-one fight with the BJP candidates.Sources claim that it’s the demand of seats from smaller allies which is making the Congress hesitant.The BSP is said to have asked for 25 to 30 seats, SP wants 15 seats, the two left parties, CPI and CPI (M), too want 15 seats each. The Bahujan Sangharsh Dal and Sharad Yadav-led Loktantrik Janata Dal want 10 seats each, among other claimants.Sources in Congress say that the party is willing to spare around 30 seats for alliance partners and field its own candidates on the other 200 seats.“With Assembly polls barely a few months away, unfinished alliance talks does not augur well for the opposition,” said a Congress leader on condition of anonymity.