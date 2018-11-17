English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress an ATM That Dispenses False Promises When You Insert a Problem, Says Amit Shah
Addressing a rally here ahead of the second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh polls, Amit Shah accused the Congress of not doing anything for the state (part of Madhya Pradesh earlier) during its 55-year rule.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah addressing a rally.
Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh): BJP president Amit Shah launched a broadside against the Congress Saturday, terming the party an "ATM" that dispensed "false promises", instead of development, when problems were inserted in it.
He also lavished praise on the incumbent Raman Singh government for turning Chhattisgarh into a developed state from a "bimaru" (ailing or backward) one.
"The Congress is known for making false promises. I say this several times, the Congress is such an ATM that if you insert a problem in it, you do not get development in response, but false promises," Shah told the gathering.
The BJP chief ridiculed the leaders of the Congress, including its president Rahul Gandhi, for "daydreaming" that the opposition party would form government in the state.
He alleged that the people of Chhattisgarh did not get adequate electricity under the Congress's watch and setting up a factory too was a pipe dream in the Naxal-hit state.
"The same Chhattisgarh is taking India forward in the production of aluminium, steel, cement. Chief Minister Raman Singh has done that job," Shah said.
The election to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly is being held in two phases. The first phase of polling for 18 seats was held on November 12. The second round of voting for the remaining 72 seats will be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
