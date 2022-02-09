Congress and BJP Both Now Part of Meghalaya's Ruling Coalition? Here's What Happened

The unthinkable has happened, with the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party effectively ending up as partners in Meghalaya’s ruling coalition. All five Congress legislators in the state led by local party chief Ampereen Lyngdoh on Tuesday joined National People’s Party (NPP)-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, which also has the BJP. The multi-party alliance now has a strength of 48 in the 60-member assembly.

The delegation led by Lyngdoh also handed over a letter of support to chief minister Conrad K Sangma at his office chamber.

The NPP and Congress grew closer after 12 Congress MLAs joined the Trinamool Congress that is looking to spread its footprints in the Northeast and other parts of the country.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, Lyngdoh said all the five legislators of the Congress have unanimously decided to join the MDA government.

“You may ask what is the reasoning behind this…We are at this juncture of politics where we have to make sure that we cover each other’s backs. We are elected representatives and we take along the needs and requirements of the constituencies,” she said.

When asked about the BJP being part of the coalition government, Lyngdoh said they are not privy to discussions on whether the MDA is backed by anyone.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma maintained that the Congress’s decision to support the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government will not affect the relationship between the National People’s Party and its coalition partners including the BJP.

“The support of the Congress Legislature Party is a separate issue which will not affect the relationship with our coalition partners,” Sangma told journalists.

The NPP national chief also assured that the commitment given to the coalition partners will remain and that there is no question of compromising.

The NPP-led MDA government is supported by the United Democratic Party, People’s Democratic Front, Hill State People’s Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement and independents.

When mentioned that the Congress and BJP cannot usually see eye to eye, the chief minister said one has to realise that in politics there are no permanent friends and no permanent enemies.

“Political differences are there at the party level but when it comes to the state, I am happy if we can work unitedly,” he said. “We are here to really see ultimately all political parties…Whichever party they belong to, we are always there to see the people’s interest and therefore based on the conditions or the reasons that the Congress MLAs have put that they want to come in for the interest of the people, therefore, when our interest aligned, then definitely we are also happy to work with them.”

Alliance partner BJP, on the other hand, says it is a very unfortunate situation as it awaits the central leadership’s recommendation on this.

“……it is very unfortunate because we are part of the coalition, no communication has been sent to us. It is the initiative taken by the NPP,” state BJP president Ernest Mawrie said. “So as part of the coalition government, after seeing all these things, I have done my duty, I have informed the central leadership and to our incharge Chuba Ao, where they have given the directions that let us study the matter and after a day or two they will give me the clear recommendations and then after that I will come for a statement.”

While stating that the initiative is being taken by the chief minister as he is the national president of NPP, the BJP said, “….we are going to convene a meeting where we will discuss the issue in a big way with our party members including the legislators. This is the first time in history…it has never happened anywhere where the Congress is part of the BJP alliance.”

As the Congress has already extended an olive branch to Conrad Sangma’s NPP, questions are being asked about whether the ruling party is trying to distance itself from coalition partner BJP ahead of the 2023 Meghalaya polls.

