1-min read

Congress and RJD Work Out Kinks to Save Bihar Deal; Sharad Yadav, Misa Bharti Among Candidates

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav will be RJD's candidate from Madhepura, while Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti will contest from Patliputra.

News18.com

Updated:March 29, 2019, 2:42 PM IST
File photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Patna: The Congress and RJD announced candidates to the remaining seats in Bihar on Friday, ironing out differences over seat-sharing to save the Mahagathbandhan.

Candidates who made it to the final list include senior RJD leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui, who is the opposition's face from Darbhanga, and Pappu Yadav's wife Ranjit Ranjan who has been fielded on a Congress ticket from Supaul.

Darbhanga and Supaul were among the two seats that neither the Congress nor the RJD was willing to concede. BJP's rebel candidate Kirti Azad, who recently joined the Congress and won from Darbhanga in 2014, wanted to fight from the same seat. An alternate formula of fielding Azad from West Champaran was reportedly discussed, but whether it will be handed over to Azad is unclear at the moment given that the seat falls in RLSP's quota.

Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav will be RJD's candidate from Madhepura. After the elections, he is expected to merge his party with the RJD.

Former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress leader Meira Kumar will fight from Sasaram. RJD vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh will contest from Vaishali, while Shahabuddin's wife Hina Saheb will contest from Siwan, given that her husband has been convicted in a double murder case and cannot fight elections.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti has been fielded from Patliputra. Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law Chandrika Rai has been fielded from Saran Lok Sabha seat. This seat might see an interesting contest given reports that Tej Pratap, who recently resigned from RJD's student wing, will fight against his father-in-law.

Begusarai, from where CPI student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh are fighting, will see a three-cornered fight with RJD's Tanvir Hasan entering the fray.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
