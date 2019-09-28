Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Announces Candidates for Assembly Bypolls to Four States

According to a press note from the party's general secretary incharge Mukul Wasnik, the candidates have been approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the bypolls in the four states and the one Union territory.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Announces Candidates for Assembly Bypolls to Four States
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Puducherry.

According to a press note from the party's general secretary incharge Mukul Wasnik, the candidates have been approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the bypolls in the four states and the one Union territory.

Four candidates each have been approved from Assam and Kerala, two from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Chhattisgarh and Puducherry

The approved names from Assam are Keshab Prasad Rajak from Ratanbari (SC) constituency, Shamsul Hoque from Jania, Kartik Kurmi from Rangapara and Sushil Suri from Sonari.

From Kerala, contesting candidates are TJ Vinod from Ernakulam, Shanimol Osman from Aroor, P Mohanrajan from Konni and K Mohan Kumar from Vattiyoorkavu constituency.

From Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is fielding Vijay Inder Karan and Gangu Ram Musafir from Dharamshala and Pachhad (SC) seats respectively.

From Chhattisgarh, Rajman Benzam is the Congress candidate from Chitrakot (ST) and from Puducherry, John Kumar will contest from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, the party said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram