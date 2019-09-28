Congress Announces Candidates for Assembly Bypolls to Four States
According to a press note from the party's general secretary incharge Mukul Wasnik, the candidates have been approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the bypolls in the four states and the one Union territory.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday announced its candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Puducherry.
Four candidates each have been approved from Assam and Kerala, two from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Chhattisgarh and Puducherry
The approved names from Assam are Keshab Prasad Rajak from Ratanbari (SC) constituency, Shamsul Hoque from Jania, Kartik Kurmi from Rangapara and Sushil Suri from Sonari.
From Kerala, contesting candidates are TJ Vinod from Ernakulam, Shanimol Osman from Aroor, P Mohanrajan from Konni and K Mohan Kumar from Vattiyoorkavu constituency.
From Himachal Pradesh, the Congress is fielding Vijay Inder Karan and Gangu Ram Musafir from Dharamshala and Pachhad (SC) seats respectively.
From Chhattisgarh, Rajman Benzam is the Congress candidate from Chitrakot (ST) and from Puducherry, John Kumar will contest from Kamaraj Nagar constituency, the party said.
