Congress Names 9 Candidates for UP, Keeps Up Suspense on Priyanka vs Modi Battle in Varanasi
Sources said Poonam Sinha, wife of former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha who recently switched over to the Congress, may contest on from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket.
Lucknow: The Congress on Saturday released a fresh list of nine candidates for Uttar Pradesh, keeping up the suspense on AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.
Apart from Varanasi, the Congress is yet to name its candidate from Lucknow, from where the BJP has fielded its incumbent MP Rajnath Singh. Sources told News18 that Poonam Sinha, wife of Bollywood star and former BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha who recently switched over to the Congress may contest from Patna Sahib on a Congress ticket. She might get fielded as the SP-BSP-RLD alliance candidate from Lucknow with Congress support.
Ramashankar Bhargava, Congress candidate from Mohanlalganj seat (reserved), has been replaced with turncoat and former close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, RK Chaudhary. From Ambedkar Nagar seat, the party has fielded Ummed Singh Nishad. Apna Dal’s Krishna Patel has been fielded from the Gonda district — a seat which was given to Apna Dal as part of its seat-sharing agreement with the grand old party.
Another turncoat and former Samajwadi Party leader, Rajkishor Singh, has been given the Basti seat and Rajesh Mishra has been fielded from Salempur. Devrat Mishra has been fielded from Jaunpur, Ajit Pratap Kushwaha from Ghazipur, Shiv Kanya Kushwaha from Chandauli and one more turncoat and former BJP leader, Ramakant Yadav, is contesting from the Bhadohi parliamentary seat. Yadav is considered a strong leader in Purvanchal.
The Congress has already left around seven seats for the big names of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. The alliance has left just two seats of Amethi and Rae Bareli for the grand old party from where its chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are contesting the Lok Sabha elections.
