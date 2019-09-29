Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Announces Candidates for Bypolls in Gujarat, Bihar, UP & Rajasthan

The grand old party will field Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput from the Tharad seat, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai from Bayad, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel from Amraiwadi and Chauhan Gulabsinh Somsinh from Lunawada in Gujarat.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 10:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Announces Candidates for Bypolls in Gujarat, Bihar, UP & Rajasthan
Image for representation. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: The Congress released a list of its candidates on Sunday for bypolls to a Lok Sabha seat and various Assembly constituencies in Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved proposals for the candidature of Ashok Kumar for Samastipur-SC Lok Sabha constituency," a party statement said.

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly segment in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

In another statement, the party said Gandhi has approved the candidatures of four nominees for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly bypolls.

The grand old party will field Gulabsinh Pirabhai Rajput from the Tharad seat, Patel Jasubhai Shivabhai from Bayad, Dharmendrabhai Shantilal Patel from Amraiwadi and Chauhan Gulabsinh Somsinh from Lunawada in Gujarat.

Voting for the bypolls will be held on October 21 and the results will be declared on October 24.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram