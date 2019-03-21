English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Announces Candidates for Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls in Andhra Pradesh
The Congress is going it alone in the polls in the state. The Congress-TDP combine received a severe drubbing in the Telangana Assembly elections in December last.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced the names of its candidates for three Lok Sabha constituencies and 45 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
For the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has fielded Ramana Kumari Pedada from Vishakhapatnam, Narahrasetti Narasimha Rao from Vijayawada, and J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav from Nandyal.
With this, the Congress has named its candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
The total number of Lok Sabha candidates declared by the Congress so far stands at 149.
The party also declared 45 candidates for the Assembly polls on Thursday. Earlier, the Congress had declared 132 candidates for the Assembly polls. Four candidates have been replaced from the list of 132 candidates that was declared on Monday.
The Congress is going it alone in the polls in the state. The Congress-TDP combine received a severe drubbing in the Telangana Assembly elections in December last.
There are 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
Both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held in the state simultaneously on April 11
For the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has fielded Ramana Kumari Pedada from Vishakhapatnam, Narahrasetti Narasimha Rao from Vijayawada, and J Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav from Nandyal.
With this, the Congress has named its candidates for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.
The total number of Lok Sabha candidates declared by the Congress so far stands at 149.
The party also declared 45 candidates for the Assembly polls on Thursday. Earlier, the Congress had declared 132 candidates for the Assembly polls. Four candidates have been replaced from the list of 132 candidates that was declared on Monday.
The Congress is going it alone in the polls in the state. The Congress-TDP combine received a severe drubbing in the Telangana Assembly elections in December last.
There are 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh.
Both Lok Sabha and Assembly polls will be held in the state simultaneously on April 11
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Thanos aka Josh Brolin Says Happy Holi on Instagram, Gets Love From Indian Fans
- Decoding The Voluntary Code of Ethics Binding FB, Twitter, WhatsApp, TikTok During 2019 Polls
- Vivo X27 Pro With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC Announced
- K-pop Star Jung Joon-young Arrested for Secret Sex Videos Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results