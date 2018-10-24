English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Announces List of 40 Candidates for Mizoram Polls
The Central Election Committee of the Congress selected the candidates and the party's general secretary in-charge of the CEC, Mukul Wasnik, made the announcement.
Picture for representation.
New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday announced the names of all its candidates for the November 28 Assembly polls in Mizoram, where Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla will contest from two constituencies.
The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress selected the candidates and the party's general secretary in-charge of the CEC, Mukul Wasnik, made the announcement.
Lal Thanhawla will contest from the Champhai South (ST) and Serchhip (ST) seats - both reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
Mizoram is the only north-eastern state and among the few states in the country currently under the Congress rule. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to oust the Congress from Mizoram.
The nomination-filing process will start on November 2 in the north-eastern state and the last date for filing papers is November 9.
The 40-member Mizoram Assembly will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be announced on December.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
