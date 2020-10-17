Congress Announces Manifesto for MP Bypolls, Gives Stress on Gwalior-Chambal Region

Congress on Saturday announced the party's manifesto for the Madhya Pradesh bypolls making a stress on the Gwalior-Chambal poll bound region.

The party announced to introduce Gaudhan Nyay Yojana, a scheme to purchase cow dung from the cattle owners, as a part of party’s manifesto for Madhya Pradesh bypolls.

The scheme for aiding farmers and cattle owners was earlier introduced by the Congress government in Uttar Pradesh.

The Chhattisgarh government had early this year introduced Gaudhan Nyay Yojana, under which the state government will buy cowdung from farmers and cattle owners at Rs 2 per kg.

The party has promised to restart Jai Kisan Yojana for waiving farm loans and promised to continue Rs 100 for 100 units of electricity.

The government has reintroduced Rs 51,000 monetary assistance under Kanyadan yojana, resumption of Shuddh ke Liye Yuddh against adulteration and hike in social security pension by Rs 1000 per month. The state government will also pay the fee of youths appearing in competitive exams.

Congress promised the poll bound Gwalior-Chambal region being converted into agricultural land. The party also promised new schools and sporting facilities in Gwalior-Chambal region and promised efforts for rapid industrialisation of the region.

Congress party has stressed on paying attention to Rani Laxmibai’s heritage since Jyotiraditya Scindia left Congress and the state chief Kamal Nath had also paid a visit to Laxmibai’s tomb in Gwalior.

The party has added 52 more points to the already 954 points in Vachan Patra of the 2018 assembly polls for the upcoming bypolls.

The party has also included pictures of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi on the Vachan Patra which were absent during the assembly polls.

“The public is with the Congress party and with the help of our Vachan Patra, we will return to power and start working for fulfilling our promises,” Kamal Nath said.