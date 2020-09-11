Congress Announces Names of 15 Candidates for Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

The Congress on Friday announced names of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections to 27 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The list was issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik in-charge of Central Election Committee (CEC) with the approval of party president Sonia Gandhi, state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja said.

The party has fielded Ravindra Singh Tomar (Dimani), Satyprakash Shekharwar (Ambah, SC), Mevaram Jatav (Gohad, SC), Sunil Sharma (Gwalior), Suresh Raje (Dabra, SC), Phul SinghBaraiya (Bhander, SC), Pragilal Jatav (Karera), Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (Bamori), Asha Dohre (Ashok Nagar, SC), Vishwanath Singh Kunjam (Anuppur, ST), Madanlal Choudhary Ahirwar (Sanchi, SC), Vipin Wankhede (Agar, SC), Rajveer Singh Baghel (Hatpipalya), Ram Kishan Patel (Nepanagar, ST) and Premchand Guddu (Sanver, SC), he said. The bypolls are yet to be scheduled for 27 Assembly seats, which are lying vacant after the resignation of 25 Congress MLAs, including 22 loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Two seats are vacant due to the death of the sitting legislators.

The list of candidates comes as a mixed bag, with the party opting for some old guards, young candidates and some turncoats as well.

Out of the 16 poll-bound seats in Gwalior region, the party has announced names of nine candidates, including Tomar from Dimani who had lost in the 2013 assembly polls, Shekarwar, who is a former MLA and former state head of the BSP, and Jatav who had also lost as Congress candidate from Gohad in 2013.

Sharma, a former close aide of Scindia and party district general secretary of Gwalior, has also been offered a ticket from Gwalior seat where Scindia had opted for Pradyumn Singh Tomar instead of Sharma as candidate in 2018 assembly polls.

Raje, a former BJP leader and close relative of minister Imarti Devi, has been fielded from Dabra.

Baraiya, the former BSP leader who had lost in Rajya Sabha polls as Congress candidate, got the ticket from Bhander.

A former BJP minister who joined Congress in 2019 has been fielded from Bamori while Dohare, whose name cropped up in an alleged audio with Scindia over ticket distribution, has been named from Ashoknagar.

Congress Zila Panchayat member from Anuppur Vishwanath Singh Kunjam has been named from Anuppur while Madanlal Chaudhary from Sanchi in Raisen.

Former NSUI state head Vipin Vankhede, who had lost narrowly to late BJP MLA Manohar Untwal in 2018 assembly polls, has been fielded again.

Rajeev Singh Baghel and Ramkishan Patel, both of whom lost assembly polls in 2013 from Haat Pipliya and Nepanagar, have been named in the first list. Pragilal Jatav, who contested assembly polls in 2013 and 2018 as BSP candidate, has been named by Congress from Karera.

Guddu, the former Ujjain MP who had switched over to BJP and then returned to Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls in 2019, has been named from Sanwer in Indore.