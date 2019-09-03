Take the pledge to vote

Congress Announces Names of 5 Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls

The Congress list includes the names of Tanuj Punia, son of senior party leader PL Punia, who will contest from Zaidpur Assembly seat of Barabanki dostrict.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 3, 2019, 9:45 PM IST
Congress Announces Names of 5 Candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Bypolls
Representative image.
Lucknow: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday issued a list of five candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The announcement was made after the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared its candidates for the bypolls from all 13 Assembly seats.

The Congress list includes the names of Tanuj Punia, son of senior party leader PL Punia, who will contest from Zaidpur Assembly seat of Barabanki dostrict. Tanuj Punia had earlier contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Barabanki Parliamentary seat, losing to BJP candidate Upendra Rawat.

The Congress candidate for the bypolls from Gangoh seat will be Nauman Masood, who is related to Congress leader Imran Masood, while Dilpreet Singh will contest from Lucknow Cantt that fell vacant after Rita Bahuguna Joshi was elected to the Lok Sabha. This seat is considered to be a stronghold of Bahuguna Joshi, who had earlier won from here while in the Congress. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh’s younger daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav had lost to the BJP’s Bahuguna Joshi during the 2017 state assembly polls.

The Congress has fielded Ranjana Pandey from the Manikpur Assembly seat. The candidate had earlier contested the election of the Zila Panchayat chairperson. Neeraj Tripathi, the Youth Congress chief of UP East zone, has been fielded from Pratapgarh assembly seat.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube
