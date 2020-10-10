News18 Logo

Congress Announces Six Candidates for Assembly Bypolls in UP, Jharkhand Next Month

In Jharkhand, the party, which is part of the JMM-led government, has nominated former Youth Congress state President Kumar Jaimangal from Bermo, where a bypoll was necessitated by the death of his father and sitting MLA, veteran trade union leader Rajendra Singh.

The Congress on Friday announced six candidates for Assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand next month.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has picked Dr Kamlesh Singh for the Naugawan Sadat assembly seat, Sushil Chaudhary from Bulandshahr, Snehlata for Tundla, Kripa Shankar for the Ghatampur seat and Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi for Deoria.


