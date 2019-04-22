Congress Announces Three More UP Candidates, Fields Yogesh Sukla From Allahabad

The Congress on Monday announced names of three more Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh, including Yogesh Shukla from the Allahabad constituency.The party also fielded Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar in place of Pervez Khan. With this, the Congress has so far declared candidates from 421 Lok Sabha seats.Earlier in the day, the Congress announced names of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, fielding three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi and former Union minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi.The Congress also fielded J P Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.