English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Announces Three More UP Candidates, Fields Yogesh Sukla From Allahabad
The party also fielded Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar in place of Pervez Khan.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Monday announced names of three more Lok Sabha candidates in Uttar Pradesh, including Yogesh Shukla from the Allahabad constituency.
The party also fielded Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar in place of Pervez Khan. With this, the Congress has so far declared candidates from 421 Lok Sabha seats.
Earlier in the day, the Congress announced names of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, fielding three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi and former Union minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi.
The Congress also fielded J P Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.
The party also fielded Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar in place of Pervez Khan. With this, the Congress has so far declared candidates from 421 Lok Sabha seats.
Earlier in the day, the Congress announced names of candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, fielding three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi and former Union minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi.
The Congress also fielded J P Agarwal from Chandni Chowk, Arvinder Singh Lovely from East Delhi, Rajesh Lilothia from North-West Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
-
Saturday 20 April , 2019
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning
Saturday 20 April , 2019 Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Friday 19 April , 2019 Hardik Patel Slapped At A Public Rally In Gujarat
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan’s Latest Angrezi Medium Meme is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Sharing Spoilers Without Context So You Can Surf the Web Without Worry
- Shah Rukh Khan on MeToo: We Need to Respect This Enough to Ensure It Doesn't Become Just a Fad
- Global T20 Canada Has Ambitions to be ‘Bigger & Better’ in Second Year
- 'Wave of Bigotry, Not Development': What This Election Means For a Muslim, Woman Entrepreneur in Varanasi
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results