Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Appoints 3 Leaders as Members of Advisory Council to AICC General Secretary in-Charge of UP

The members appointed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi are Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi, according to a party statement.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2020, 10:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Supporters with Congress flag
(Representative photo)

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed three more leaders as members of the advisory council to the AICC general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.

The members appointed by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi are Mohammad Muqeem, Vivek Singh Banda and Vinod Chaturvedi, according to a party statement.

Last October, Sonia Gandhi had set up an advisory council -- whose 18 members included Ajay Rai, Ajay Kapoor, Mohsina Kidwai, P L Punia and R P N Singh -- to the AICC general secretary.

Before the Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was made the AICC general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram