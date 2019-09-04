Take the pledge to vote

Congress Appoints Kumari Selja as Haryana Unit Chief, Bhupinder Hooda Named CLP Leader

Selja replaces Ashok Tanwar as the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
Congress Appoints Kumari Selja as Haryana Unit Chief, Bhupinder Hooda Named CLP Leader
A file photo of Congress leader Kumari Selja.
New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in Haryana, the Congress on Wednesday appointed Kumari Selja as its state unit chief, while naming Bhupinder Hooda as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader.

Hooda will also be chairman of the election management committee, Congress general secretary in-charge Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad announced at a press conference here.

Selja replaces Ashok Tanwar as the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

The move comes after days of deliberations by party president Sonia Gandhi and is seen as an attempt to pacify different factions ahead of the polls, likely to take place next month.

A 35-member committee formed by senior party leader and former Haryana chief minister Hooda met on Tuesday and passed a resolution authorising him to take a decision on the future of the state leadership.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP won 47 seats and went on to form its government. The Congress could only win 15 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had 19 legislators. Since then, the INLD has split into two factions.

