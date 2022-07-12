Congress Appoints Rajasthan CM Gehlot as Senior Observer for Gujarat Polls, Baghel for HP Elections

The Congress on Tuesday appointed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel as senior observers for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. While TS Singh Deo and Milind Deora have been appointed observers for Gujarat polls, Sachin Pilot and Partap Singh Bajwa will be observers for the Himachal Pradesh assembly election, a party statement issued by KC Venugopal said.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Gehlot as senior observer for Gujarat polls and Baghel for Himachal Pradesh polls, it said. Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are likely to be held later this year.

The Congress is looking to wrest power from the BJP in both states. In the last round of assembly elections, the party lost Punjab to the AAP and gave a dismal performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, with the BJP retaining power in the four states.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.