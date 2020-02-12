Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Appoints Shakti Sinh Gohil as Delhi In-charge After PC Chacko and Subhash Chopra Resign

AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigned from their posts in the wake of the party's debacle in the Delhi assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Congress Appoints Shakti Sinh Gohil as Delhi In-charge After PC Chacko and Subhash Chopra Resign
File photo of Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil (Image courtesy: ShaktisinhGohilOfficial/Facebook)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, and appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil in Chacko's place.

Chacko and Chopra resigned from their post in the wake of the party's debacle in the Delhi assembly elections.

"Congress president has accepted the resignation of P C Chacko, AICC in-charge of Delhi and Subhash Chopra, president Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party communication said.

"The Congress president has appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil as interim AICC in-charge along with his present assignment of Bihar," it said.

The party also appreciated the contribution of outgoing in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko as well as outgoing DPCC chief Subhash Chopra, who was recently appointed.

Chacko earlier said he has resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's performance.

"I have resigned from my post and have sent my resignation letter to the Congress president. It is up to her to take a decision on my resignation letter," he said.

Subhash Chopra had announced his resignation on Tuesday owing to the party's rout in Delhi polls, for the second time in a row.

The Congress fared poorly and was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls. It did not get a single seat for the second time after 2015 elections.

The party's vote share also declined further from 9.7 per cent last time to 4.26 per cent this time, its lowest ever.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram