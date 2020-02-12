Congress Appoints Shakti Sinh Gohil as Delhi In-charge After PC Chacko and Subhash Chopra Resign
AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra resigned from their posts in the wake of the party's debacle in the Delhi assembly elections.
File photo of Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil (Image courtesy: ShaktisinhGohilOfficial/Facebook)
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, and appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil in Chacko's place.
Chacko and Chopra resigned from their post in the wake of the party's debacle in the Delhi assembly elections.
"Congress president has accepted the resignation of P C Chacko, AICC in-charge of Delhi and Subhash Chopra, president Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party communication said.
"The Congress president has appointed Shakti Sinh Gohil as interim AICC in-charge along with his present assignment of Bihar," it said.
The party also appreciated the contribution of outgoing in-charge of Delhi PC Chacko as well as outgoing DPCC chief Subhash Chopra, who was recently appointed.
Chacko earlier said he has resigned taking moral responsibility for the party's performance.
"I have resigned from my post and have sent my resignation letter to the Congress president. It is up to her to take a decision on my resignation letter," he said.
Subhash Chopra had announced his resignation on Tuesday owing to the party's rout in Delhi polls, for the second time in a row.
The Congress fared poorly and was routed in the Delhi Assembly polls. It did not get a single seat for the second time after 2015 elections.
The party's vote share also declined further from 9.7 per cent last time to 4.26 per cent this time, its lowest ever.
