Congress Appoints TV Journalist Supriya Shrinate as AICC Spokesperson
Supriya Shrinate is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan. She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj.
File photo of Supriya Shrinate.(Facebook)
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.
Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.
She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.
