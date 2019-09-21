Take the pledge to vote

Congress Appoints TV Journalist Supriya Shrinate as AICC Spokesperson

Supriya Shrinate is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan. She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj.

September 21, 2019
File photo of Supriya Shrinate.(Facebook)
New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday appointed Supriya Shrinate, who was the party's candidate from Maharajganj in the Lok Sabha polls, as a spokesperson.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of Supriya Shrinate as spokesperson of All India Congress Committee, a statement issued by the party's communication department chief Randeep Surjewala said.

Until a few months ago, Shrinate was a TV journalist. She is the daughter of former Congress MP Harsh Vardhan.

She lost to BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha polls from Maharajganj. Her father Harsh Vardhan was a two-time MP from the seat.

