Congress asks Centre to Take Action against TV Editor; BJP Slams Opposition Party

The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging they violated broadcasting rules during a show.







In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev claimed the content of a show broadcast on Republic Bharat on Tuesday with Goswami as the anchor was "vile, misleading and hateful in nature".

The Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over Goswami's remarks on the show aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on the Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

"The broadcast in its entirety is a violation of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994," Dev alleged in her letter dated April 22.

Meanwhile, two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami's car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window when he and his wife were on the way home in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

BJP condemns attacks

BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda, condemned the alleged attack on Goswami and targeted the Congress over the incident.

"Shocking to see Arnab Goswami attacked after Congress CMs publicly threatened him. Sad to see such public hounding of a journalist for his freedom of speech. Congress shows it is the party that brought Emergency and continues its rich tradition of trampling free speech," Nadda tweeted.

Law Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad sought action against those involved in the incident.







"Deeply condemn the violent physical attack on senior journalist #ArnabGoswami and his wife. State Police must take lawful action against the attackers, " he tweeted.

There was no immediate reaction from the opposition party.

Javadekar also condemned the incident, saying every attack on any journalist is condemnable as this is against democracy and sought action against the accused as per law.