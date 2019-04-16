Congress Asks EC to Probe ‘Mysterious Box’ In Helicopter During PM’s Karnataka Rally

The Congress on Tuesday asked the Election Commission to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly transporting a ‘mysterious box’ in his helicopter that was moved to a car after he landed in Karnataka’s Chitradurg for a rally last week.Apart from flagging the transportation of a box, Congress has also accused both PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah of delivering hate speeches. The incident of railway tickets being distributed with PM Modi's images was also raised to the EC.Senior leader Anand Sharma had earlier in a press conference said, "We saw that there were three more choppers escorting the Prime Minister's helicopter. After landing, a black trunk was taken out and whisked away in a private car that was not part of the special protection group carcade."The Congress has hinted that the trunk may have contained money. The Congress' Karnataka unit already filed a complaint with the EC in this regard, as well. The BJP meanwhile, has rubbished the allegations.​Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked the people to keep vigil about transportation of boxes of various colours, in an oblique reference to allegations of a black trunk having been offloaded from the prime minister's helicopter in Karnataka.