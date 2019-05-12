Take the pledge to vote

Congress Asks Why Modi Always Talks about Terrorism, But This Election is About India, Says PM

Stating that the Congress did not want to discuss the country’s defence policy, Modi said it was due to the grand old party’s faulty policies that terrorism and Maoism had spread its wings and killed thousands here.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 12, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Congress Asks Why Modi Always Talks about Terrorism, But This Election is About India, Says PM
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing an election rally.
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday questioned the Congress’ objections on him persistently raking up the issue of terrorism during election and wondered whether the undergoing poll was a national or civic one.

Addressing an election rally in Indore, Modi said, “The Congress asks why Modi talks about terrorism all the time. I want to know if this is an election concerning the country or that of the Indore Municipal Corporation.”

Speaking on national security, the Prime Minister claimed terror attacks had stopped after 2014. “It was all due to the power of your one vote,” said the PM when the crowd cheered and gave all the credit to Modi.

Stating that the Congress did not want to discuss the country’s defence policy, Modi said it was due to the grand old party’s faulty policies over the years that terrorism and Maoism had spread its wings and killed thousands here. “However, it’s a new India and we eliminate our enemies in their own den,” he added.

While speaking about the current safe atmosphere in the country, Modi said that while the previous dispensation used to develop a cold feet in holding to two mega events, like the Indian Premiere League (ILP) in the country simultaneously, that was not the case anymore.

“You can see how the Lok Sabha election and IPL are underway at the same time. Similarly, Hindu festivals and Ramzan are being observed peacefully together.”
Not only this, we also managed to safely relocate 12 lakh people affected by cyclone Fani during the election. “Offices, officers and system are the same, only the intent has changed.”

Launching an attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi for promising cell phone factories in Indore and Mandsaur, Modi the party’s manifesto had no mention of it.

While referring to Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s ‘Hua to Hua’ remark over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Modi said the Congress’ response remains the same even if farm loans aren’t waived, officers are transferred haphazardly in Madhya Pradesh or power supply becomes erratic in place of bills getting halved.

He also applauded the citizens of Indore for earnestly taking up Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Indore has earned the distinction of being cleanest city by the Union government for third straight year in 2019.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
