Congress Attacks Yogi Govt After Kafeel Khan Gets Clean Chit in Goarkhpur Children Death Case

Kafeel Khan was accused of corruption and medical negligence, and was suspended after 63 children died in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath's home turf.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
File photo of Dr Kafeel Khan.
File photo of Dr Kafeel Khan.
New Delhi: Soon after Kafeel Khan, who was accused in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case, was cleared of charges, the Congress has hit hard at the Yogi Adityanath government.

The Congress, from its official handle tweeted: "Now that Dr Kafeel Khan has been absolved of any wrong doing in the Gorakhpur tragedy, will the UP government pin the blame on someone else or finally accept its neglect and role in the death of 63 children due to lack of oxygen?"

Khan was accused of corruption and medical negligence, and was suspended after 63 children died in the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath's home turf. Khan has spent nine months behind the bars for the charges he is now absolved of.

Khan was also accused of keeping the then newly formed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state in dark about lack of oxygen supply in the hospital. A report submitted to Uttar Pradesh's medical education department has absolved Khan of the charges.​

