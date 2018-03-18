English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Authorises Rahul Gandhi to Choose New CWC Members
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a resolution, proposing that the new party chief selects his own team of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Congress plenary session in New Delhi on March 18, 2018.
New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution at its plenary session, authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to choose members of the new working committee.
Azad earlier asked the delegates whether there should be an election for the working committee, an idea which was outrightly rejected by them.
The Congress president will have to set up a new CWC in place of the steering committee which was formed after the working committee was dissolved by him.
The working committee will be established after the plenary session.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
