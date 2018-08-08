Congress' B K Hariprasad Likely to be Opposition Candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election

In absence of consensus among the opposition parties for the post of deputy speaker of the Rajya Sabha, the Congress may finally bite the bullet and field a candidate to challenge the NDA nominee.Sources said Congress MP B K Hariprasad is likely to be opposition candidate for post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson.The opposition leaders had met in Parliament on Tuesday to finalise NCP MP Vandana Chavan’s name as the joint candidate of the non-NDA parties.It is learnt that NCP later dropped the idea of nominating Chavan after talks with regional parties like TRS and BJD did not evince positive response.Both parties it is learnt had committed support to JD(U) candidate Harivansh after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Telengana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.In nominating Vandana Chavan, opposition had attempted to break the NDA ranks by wooing Shiv Sena. It would have been politically plausible for Sena to support a candidate from Maharashtra.The Congress will hold one last round of talks with opposition leaders on Wednesday and if no consensus emerges, the party may field its MP from Karnataka BK Hariprasad to take on JDU MP Harivansh.The motion to nominate Deputy Speaker can be submitted by a RS MP by afternoon on Wednesday. If there are more than one contenders for the post, the elections would be held on Thursday.