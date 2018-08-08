English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Congress' B K Hariprasad Likely to be Opposition Candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Election
NCP’s Vandana Chavan was intially considered a frontrunner to be opposition candidate. It is learnt that NCP later dropped the idea of nominating Chavan after talks with regional parties like TRS and BJD did not evince positive response.
File image of AICC General Secretary B K Hariprasad
Loading...
New Delhi: In absence of consensus among the opposition parties for the post of deputy speaker of the Rajya Sabha, the Congress may finally bite the bullet and field a candidate to challenge the NDA nominee.
Sources said Congress MP B K Hariprasad is likely to be opposition candidate for post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson.
The opposition leaders had met in Parliament on Tuesday to finalise NCP MP Vandana Chavan’s name as the joint candidate of the non-NDA parties.
It is learnt that NCP later dropped the idea of nominating Chavan after talks with regional parties like TRS and BJD did not evince positive response.
Both parties it is learnt had committed support to JD(U) candidate Harivansh after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Telengana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.
In nominating Vandana Chavan, opposition had attempted to break the NDA ranks by wooing Shiv Sena. It would have been politically plausible for Sena to support a candidate from Maharashtra.
The Congress will hold one last round of talks with opposition leaders on Wednesday and if no consensus emerges, the party may field its MP from Karnataka BK Hariprasad to take on JDU MP Harivansh.
The motion to nominate Deputy Speaker can be submitted by a RS MP by afternoon on Wednesday. If there are more than one contenders for the post, the elections would be held on Thursday.
Also Watch
Sources said Congress MP B K Hariprasad is likely to be opposition candidate for post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson.
The opposition leaders had met in Parliament on Tuesday to finalise NCP MP Vandana Chavan’s name as the joint candidate of the non-NDA parties.
It is learnt that NCP later dropped the idea of nominating Chavan after talks with regional parties like TRS and BJD did not evince positive response.
Both parties it is learnt had committed support to JD(U) candidate Harivansh after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar spoke to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Telengana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.
In nominating Vandana Chavan, opposition had attempted to break the NDA ranks by wooing Shiv Sena. It would have been politically plausible for Sena to support a candidate from Maharashtra.
The Congress will hold one last round of talks with opposition leaders on Wednesday and if no consensus emerges, the party may field its MP from Karnataka BK Hariprasad to take on JDU MP Harivansh.
The motion to nominate Deputy Speaker can be submitted by a RS MP by afternoon on Wednesday. If there are more than one contenders for the post, the elections would be held on Thursday.
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Watch: DMK Patriach M Karunanidhi No More, Thousands Mourn outside the Hospital
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Attending Nick Jonas' Singapore Gig, Priyanka Chopra Returns Home, Begins Shooting The Sky is Pink
- Watch Indian Air Force MIG 29 Fighter Jet Beat Lamborghini Huracan Supercar in a Drag Race [Video]
- RIP Kalaignar: Indian Film Industry Pays Tribute to M Karunanidhi
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
- Rabindranath Tagore's Conversations With Mahatma Gandhi on Nationalism Is a Debate We All Need to Read
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...