Congress Bags 39 of 74 Panchayat Samiti Seats in Rajasthan Bypolls
Fifteen candidates — eight from the Congress, two from the BJP and five independents-were elected unopposed. In the Zila Parishad bypolls, the Congress won seven of the nine seats. The BJP could win only one.
Jaipur: After a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan bagged a majority of seats in the panchayat samiti and zila parishad bypolls, held in 26 of 33 districts in the state.
Of the 74 panchayat Samiti seats, the Congress won 39. The BJP was pushed to the second spot with 29 seats. Six independents also emerged victorious.
Fifteen candidates — eight from the Congress, two from the BJP and five independents-were elected unopposed.
In the Zila Parishad bypolls, the Congress won seven of the nine seats. The BJP could win only one seat. The remaining one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.
No nomination was filed for Udaipur's Jhadol panchayat Samiti due to which the seat remained vacant.
The bypolls were held on June 30, results of which were announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.
The commission also declared names of elected 48 sarpanches from 22 districts.
Twelve of the 48 sarpanches were elected unopposed.
The results have boosted the morale of Congress workers, who claimed that the six independents who won in the panchayat samiti bypolls supported the party.
State Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said people had reposed faith in the party.
"It marks the reposing of the faith of people in the Congress Party. Bypolls were conducted across the state. I thank all party workers and supporters," he said.
The deputy CM said the results showed that the government was fulfilling people's aspirations and the government policies were benefitting the masses.
He also exuded the confidence of winning the upcoming local bodies elections in the state.
The Congress had lost on all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state this year.
