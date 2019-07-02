Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Bags 39 of 74 Panchayat Samiti Seats in Rajasthan Bypolls

Fifteen candidates — eight from the Congress, two from the BJP and five independents-were elected unopposed. In the Zila Parishad bypolls, the Congress won seven of the nine seats. The BJP could win only one.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 9:31 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Bags 39 of 74 Panchayat Samiti Seats in Rajasthan Bypolls
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jaipur: After a drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Congress in Rajasthan bagged a majority of seats in the panchayat samiti and zila parishad bypolls, held in 26 of 33 districts in the state.

Of the 74 panchayat Samiti seats, the Congress won 39. The BJP was pushed to the second spot with 29 seats. Six independents also emerged victorious.

Fifteen candidates — eight from the Congress, two from the BJP and five independents-were elected unopposed.

In the Zila Parishad bypolls, the Congress won seven of the nine seats. The BJP could win only one seat. The remaining one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

No nomination was filed for Udaipur's Jhadol panchayat Samiti due to which the seat remained vacant.

The bypolls were held on June 30, results of which were announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

The commission also declared names of elected 48 sarpanches from 22 districts.

Twelve of the 48 sarpanches were elected unopposed.

The results have boosted the morale of Congress workers, who claimed that the six independents who won in the panchayat samiti bypolls supported the party.

State Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said people had reposed faith in the party.

"It marks the reposing of the faith of people in the Congress Party. Bypolls were conducted across the state. I thank all party workers and supporters," he said.

The deputy CM said the results showed that the government was fulfilling people's aspirations and the government policies were benefitting the masses.

He also exuded the confidence of winning the upcoming local bodies elections in the state.

The Congress had lost on all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state this year.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram