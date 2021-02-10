Congress Banks on Advantage Priyanka Gandhi to Corner BJP in 2022 Polls

All the major political parties have started flexing their muscles in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections due next year. In this, the Congress might put forward the face of Priyanka Gandhi to outsmart the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

As per sources, the Congress is preparing to position itself as the major opposition party against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022 state assembly polls and this is the reason why many visits of Priyanka Gandhi have been proposed in Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi had participated in the last Ardas of farmer Navreet Singh in Rampur, who was killed in the violence during the Kisan Tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day. On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi will be on a tour of Saharanpur, where she is expected to address farmers’ mahapanchayat.

At the place where she will address the farmers’ mahapanchayat, her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and father Rajiv Gandhi have also addressed the rallies earlier. The Congress party will be starting the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ campaign in West UP from 10th February with the help of Priyanka Gandhi.

The Congress is eyeing the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections through the farmer's movement. After Saharanpur, Priyanka Gandhi may also attend Farmers Mahapanchayat Meerut on February 13 in Meerut, on February 16 in Bijnor, and on February 19 in Mathura.

Rahul Gandhi may also be present with her in Meerut. According to Congress sources, Priyanka Gandhi can also visit the ongoing Magh fair for Ganga Snan in Prayagraj. For this, the leaders of Congress have also started preparations.

The Congress is working on a strategy to revive the party with the help of the farmers’ movement. The party's effort is to give an edge to the farmers' movement and to establish the party against BJP in the 2022 assembly polls. Priyanka Gandhi's tweet just before the Saharanpur tour is also clearly pointing towards this.

Priyanka had tweeted “I will be in Saharanpur today to listen, understand, share my feelings with farmers and support their struggle. The BJP government will have to withdraw the black agriculture laws.”