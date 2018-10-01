English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Banks on Mahatma Gandhi to Ensure 'BJP-Free India' in 2019
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will on Tuesday preside over the party's working committee meeting at Mahatma Gandhi’s Sevagram ashram in Maharashtra's Wardha district, and will lead a foot march on the occasion of the Father of the Nation's 150th birth anniversary.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)
New Delhi: The Congress is all set to launch its strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti by borrowing the Mahatma’s ‘Quit India’ slogan, albeit with a twist.
