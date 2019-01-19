English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Bats for Pre-poll Pact as Abhishek Singhvi Says Goal Should be to Prevent Division of Votes
The Congress leader said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is the BJP.
The Congress leader said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is the BJP.
Kolkata: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday hailed TMC's mega opposition rally here, and said the aim of the rainbow alliance was to defeat the BJP and form a secular government. He added that the Opposition bloc must ensure that votes are not divided.
Singhvi is representing the Congress at the Brigade Parade Grounds, where leaders of all the opposition parties, except the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the CPI(M)-led Left Front, are participating in the rally.
"Never before have we seen such vendetta politics... When Amit Shah did 100 rallies in Uttar Pradesh, no one questioned, but when RJD organised a rally, it got an Income Tax notice," he said.
Congress is an ally of the Lalu Prasad's RJD in the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) in Bihar. Accusing the government of indulging in "cheap politics", the Congress leader said the biggest beneficiary of vote division is the BJP.
"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi makes fun of the opposition alliance, but his party made the most unethical alliance in Kashmir. What would he say about it?" Singhvi said.
