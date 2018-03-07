GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Congress Betters BJP in Rajasthan’s Local Body Bypolls; Pilot Says Similar Result Will Follow in State Polls

The strong performance by the opposition party comes days after it scored emphatic victories in the bypolls to two parliamentary and an assembly constituency.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2018, 8:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Congress Betters BJP in Rajasthan’s Local Body Bypolls; Pilot Says Similar Result Will Follow in State Polls
Sachin Pilot (File photo)
Jaipur: Congress on Wednesday won four of the six zila parishad seats, 12 of the 20 panchayat samiti seats and four of the six municipal seats for which bypolls were held in Rajasthan, officials said.

The strong performance by the opposition party comes days after it scored emphatic victories in the bypolls to two parliamentary and an assembly constituency. The ruling BJP could win just one zila parishad seat, eight panchayat samiti seats and two municipal body seats for which byelections were held, they said.

Independent candidates won one zila parishad and one panchayat samiti seats. An upbeat Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said the result indicated a certain ouster of the BJP from the state.

"It is a yet another victory for party workers. In the last four years, the BJP has exploited people of the state due to its anti-people policies," Pilot said in a statement. He said the Congresss voting percentage has increased in all the elections held in last four years whereas the BJP had to face debacles.

He claimed that in the Assembly elections due by the end of this year, a similar result would follow. Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has accepted the defeat in bypolls on parliamentary and assembly constituencies saying that it was a wake-up call and the result of panchayati raj institutions and local bodies declared today has indicated farewell of BJP from the state, he said.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES