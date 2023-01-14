CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#HockeyWorldCup#Budget2023#AutoExpo
Home » News » Politics » Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack During Congress Yatra; CM Mann Condoles Death
1-MIN READ

Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Dies Of Heart Attack During Congress Yatra; CM Mann Condoles Death

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 14, 2023, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The ambulance carries Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (R) from Yatra to Hospital. (Pic: ANI,Twitter)

The ambulance carries Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary (R) from Yatra to Hospital. (Pic: ANI,Twitter)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra had resumed from Ladhowal on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.

Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, who was walking with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s convoy during Bharat Jodo Yatra, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Saturday in Punjab’s Phillaur.

Senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also taking part in the Yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara. The Bharat Jodo Yatra has been suspended.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, born on June 18, 1946, was a former Cabinet Minister of Punjab and a member of parliament from Jalandhar (Lok Sabha constituency). He won the 2014 Indian general election and 2019 Indian general election being an Indian National Congress candidate.

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury.. May God rest his soul in peace."

Former Punjab Chief Minister captain Amarinder Singh, too, condoled the Chaudhary’s death. He wrote: “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul."

The Bharat Jodo Yatra had resumed from Ladhowal on Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
first published:January 14, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated:January 14, 2023, 10:10 IST
Read More