Asked How So Hot, Likened with 'Superman', Rahul Trended on Twitter: All for a White T-shirt in 'Dilli ki Sardi'

Who knew wearing just a t-shirt in Delhi’s shivering cold would be a talk of the town but this, intended or not, did happen with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who a few days ago stormed his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ unity march into the national capital in the attire that has become the Gandhi scion’s identity of sorts, just like Kejriwal’s muffler.

The question “Rahul ko thand kyun nahi lagti [why doesn’t Rahul Gandhi feel cold]" everyone is trying to find an answer to, while his party colleagues have even compared him to the valour of Lord Ram for bracing the freezing weather like a “superman".

Likened With Lord Ram

Congress leader and former union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday called his former party chief Rahul Gandhi a “superhuman” as he was seen wearing t-shirts during Bharat Jodo Yatra in bone-chilling December.

Donning a t-shirt on a “severe" cold day, the Wayanad MP visited Veer Bhumi, Shakti Sthal and Shanti Van, the memorials of former prime ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, respectively.

“Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in t-Shirts [for his Bharat Jodo yatra]. He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus,” ANI quoted Khurshid as saying.

“Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached UP, Ram ji [Rahul Gandhi] will also come,” Khurshid added.

Khurshid, however, on Wednesday clarified that he did not call Rahul Gandhi Lord Ram but said that he the can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. “Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They [BJP] are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objection as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram, Salman Khurshid said.

Delhi | Rahul Gandhi is not Lord Ram, but he can follow the path shown by Lord Ram. They (BJP) are saying that you do not have the right to walk on it. We have objection as they are following the path of Ravana instead of Ram: Congress leader Salman Khurshid pic.twitter.com/GDsShPAk7q— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Asked How so Hot

Marching amid the biting cold of North India in just a white t-shirt, Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues have been asked how is he not feeling the chill. From people in the internet to people on the streets, the curiosity has led to this becoming a million-dollar question.

Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, the day Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi, answered why he has been walking in a t-shirt in North India’s chilly winter. He said the media kept asking him if he felt cold but never asked the same question to a farmer, a labourer, or even poor children.

“They [journalists] keep asking me how I do not feel cold,” he was quoted as saying in a report published by NDTV, adding, “but they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question." He also talked about those who could not afford essentials such as warm clothes.

‘T-shirt Hi Chal Rahi Hai…’: Rahul Gandhi on Being Asked Again About His T-shirt

Asked again about his t-shirt on Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a sarcastic response, said it is this attire that is being talked about, adding that he will pull it off till it is the talk of the town.

“T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge… [t-shirt is being talked about, will pull it off till it is the talk of the town]," Rahul Gandhi responded to reporters during an event to mark the 138th foundation day of Congress on Wednesday.

WATCH HERE:

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi replies to a question about him wearing a T-shirt.Reporter to Rahul Gandhi: Today also in T-shirt… Rahul Gandhi: T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge… pic.twitter.com/S5OB4TuKfZ — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Rahul’s Tee Takes Twitter by Storm

Even social media is flooded with reactions on the curiosity over Congress leader wearing just a t-shirt in Delhi’s cold. Users have been pointing out how Rahul Gandhi is wearing just a t-shirt with mercury in single digits in Delhi.

“In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai .@RahulGandhi," a user wrote on Monday.

In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius.Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai . @RahulGandhi — Robert Downey 🗨️ (@NoTime2Study) December 26, 2022

Another wrote, “What is the secret of @RahulGandhi’s energy, his fitness level? His resistance power is so high that he is walking in chilling cold in Northern India wearing a just T shirt. God bless him for Good health to lead India in the coming days".

What is the secret of @RahulGandhi 's energy, his fitness level? His resistance power is so high that he is walking in chilling cold in Northern India wearing a just T shirt. God bless him for Good health to lead India in the coming days.— Lakshman Karkal (@Iamlsk) December 26, 2022

One Twitter user even said Rahul Gandhi should be made the prime minister of the country.

#RahulGandhi ko PM banao kiyu ki woh Thandi mein T shirt pahankar Ghumte hai. 🤡🤡— Kish@10 (@Kishs_10) December 26, 2022

“#RahulGandhi ko PM banao kiyu ki woh Thandi mein T shirt pahankar Ghumte hai," the tweet said.

