Congress Biggest Hurdle in Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday raked up the Ram Mandir issue in poll-bound Chhattisgarh and called the Congress the biggest hurdle in the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.“Bhagwan Ram ka bhavya mandir Ayodhya mein bane iss marg mein sabse badi baadha koi hai,toh Congress hai,kyunki Congress nahi chahati ki Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir bane. Jo Congress Ram ki nahi ho sakti woh hamare bhi kisi kaam ki nahi ho sakti (The Congress is the biggest impediment in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya because they do not want the temple to be built. A Congress that could not belong to Lord Ram is of no use to us),” Adityanath said in Kawardha.The UP chief minister, who was addressing a rally on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of assembly polls in the state, also sought to know whether the Congress was concerned about Lord Ram or Mughal emperor Babur."The Congress should be asked if their relation is with (Lord) Ram or with foreign invader Babur. The Congress has no idea about the country's respect and 'swabhimaan' (self-respect). The Congress always played with the national security and is now coming in front of you for votes," Adityanath said.He added that while it is a known fact that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and the matter was pending before the Supreme Court, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had petitioned before the court that a decision should not been taken over the issue before 2019.Adityanath also said Chhattisgarh could only develop when the BJP governments at the Centre and state worked together.The elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20.