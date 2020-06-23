Congress, BJP Clash Over Priyanka Gandhi's 'Misleading' Tweet; Agra DM Serves Her Notice

Lucknow: Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh has issued a notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over an alleged misleading tweet and has asked for clarification from the Congress leader. In the notice issued, it has been alleged that Gandhi's tweet created confusion among people on the actual situation of Coronavirus in the district.

The DM has also asked for a corrigendum within 24 hours for the tweet that created confusion and also allegedly hurt the morale of Corona warriors.

The notice has drawn sharp reaction from the Congress party with Akhilesh Pratap Singh alleging that the state bureaucracy was working under government pressure.

"The state bureaucracy is working under the pressure of the government. Whoever raises voice against the government, a notice and a case are filed against him," he said.

Meanwhile, countering the allegations of Congress party, BJP spokesperson Dr. Chandramohan said, “The Congress is working to break the morale of the warriors during the period of Corona epidemic. An attempt is being made to spread the rumor through false news.”

The AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in a tweet and said, “28 corona patients admitted to Agra died in just 48 hours. What a shame for the UP government that the false propaganda of this model was tried to suppress the truth. Questions were raised on the government's no test-no corona policy, but the government did not answer it. If the UP government continues to suppress the truth in the Corona case like this, then it is going to be very fatal.”

After this tweet from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, responded by tweeting that the media report cited is wrong. “A death audit has been cited in relation to the deaths of the total corona positive patients so far. A total of 1,136 cases and 79 deaths have occurred in Agra in the last 109 days. The news of the ‘death of 28 Corona patients admitted in the last 48 hours’ is untrue,” tweeted DM Agra.