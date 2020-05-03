POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Congress, BJP Slam CM Vijayan For Ignoring Migrant Keralites

File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

File photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Earlier this week that the state government opened a website and by now 3.98 lakh Keralites in 201 countries, and 1.38 lakh Keralaites within the country have registered from various states, wanting to return.

  • IANS Thiruvananthapuram
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 5:02 PM IST
Share this:

Both the Congress and the BJP on Sunday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for failing to do anything to bring back Keralites who are stuck in various parts of the country, even as migrant labourers in the state have started to leave for their home states.

"While many migrant labourers from Bihar, Odisha and other states, who were stuck in Kerala after the lockdown came into force, have started making their way back in trains, many Keralites who for various reasons got stuck in other parts of the country, are still waiting to return. So is the case with Keralites stuck in the Middle East countries. It appears that the state government's responsibility is over after opening a website for these people to register to return. What happens today is only a blame game between the Centre and the State," said senior Congress legislator KC Joseph, a former State Minister for Diaspora Affairs in the Oommen Chandy government.

It was early this week that the state government opened a website and by now 3.98 lakh Keralites in 201 countries, and 1.38 lakh Keralaites within the country have registered from various states, wanting to return.

State BJP president K Surendran told the media, here on Sunday that it's so surprising to see that the Kerala government has done nothing to get back its people stuck in various parts of the country and abroad.

"From May 1, the Centre has taken steps to operate special trains from various states in the country to get back its people, but Kerala appears to have done nothing in this regard. The Kerala Chief Secretary should have coordinated with his counterparts to get going, but nothing has happened so far. All that happens here is rhetoric. We wish the Vijayan government will act quickly," said Surendran.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has now started to put its act together and has asked those stuck outside the state to apply for pass so that they can enter the state through the borders, which it shares with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The state police, health and revenue departments have strengthened their staff in these borders.

All those arriving at the borders will be checked by the health department officials and those who are free from any symptoms will be asked to remain in isolation for 14 days at their homes, while those with symptoms would be sent to special centres.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres