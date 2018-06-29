Congress Blasts Shivraj Govt Over Corruption at ‘Janata Darbar’ in MP Assembly

The Congress on Friday picked up its ‘Janata Darbar’ inside the Madhya Pradesh assembly building from where it left on Thursday by levelling a series of corruption allegations against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh chastised the ruling BJP by alleging massive corruption under Vyapam, while saying that a cabinet minister went to jail and even the governor’s name cropped in the scam and his son committed suicide.Singh also smelled something fishy in the selling of land adjoining Minto Hall in Bhopal as he claimed that the land worth Rs 160 crore was sold at a throwaway price of Rs 12.5 crore to benefit a private company with dubious credentials.Singh also levied serious allegations on MPOnline, the e-governance tool from the state government saying it was only meant to issue certificates but later Vyapam started holding its exams through this online gateway. “The contract for running the online platform was also extended for ten years in 2017 in dubious manner,” Singh further alleged.The Congress has been holding the public meet inside the Assembly for the last three days in protest after the Monsoon session was concluded in just two sittings. The party claimed that the Speaker did not let it raise public’s issues. In the past two days too, it has levelled allegations of corruption in power generation and in plantation drives.The leader of opposition also said that MP government had falsely claimed the state has 40 lakh hectare of irrigated land, claiming that the official records show that the irrigated area was 25 lakh hectare.He said that the budget for remaining 15 hectare land has been given away to pay for food grains that are imported from other states for inflating production figures and claiming Krishi Karman awards.Singh further alleged that rules of Re-Densification 2005 were flouted to benefit a private builder in Rewa, which is the hometown of senior minister Rajendra Shukl. He claimed that valuable land was offered to the builder for dirt cheap, causing a loss of several crores to the state exchequer.He named minister Rampal Singh and BJP MLA Vijaypal Singh behind the illegal mining operations. The senior MLA also said that massive corruption has taken place in e-tendering and alleged hands of dubious companies behind the murky operations.Endorsing claims of his fellow MLAs who alleged big scam in power sector, Singh announced that if Congress comes to power, then all the power purchase agreements would be probed into for ensuring cheap power to MP citizens.“We will go to the public against the misdeeds of the MP government, I would write a letter to the PM besides seeking an appointment from him and would move to court on certain issues,” the senior leader announced.Senior Congress MLA Sundarlal Tiwari accused the MP government of gunning down innocent Muslim men by terming them as SIMI operatives and put question marks on the Bhopal jailbreak and subsequent encounter.The legislator called Vyapam scam as one of the most prominent scams of the world where 6000 were sent to jail, thousands were still being probed and MP being stigmatized by this forever.While alleging massive illegal mining in MP, Lahar MLA Dr Govind Singh blasted the BJP government for running the assembly for 125 days only.“The Shivraj government ran away from the assembly as they had to offer clarification on 22,000 announcements made by the CM and had to answer their four and a half year’s actions,” Deputy Leader of Opposition Bala Bachchan said.Most of the MLAs chastised speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma for working as an agent of the MP government and not giving them a chance to raise issues of public interest by drawing assembly to an early close and forcing Congress to hold janata darbar to make their views public. The Congress lawmakers alleged that BJP’s apprehensions towards no trust motion were unprecedented for Madhya Pradesh assembly.