Congress Finally Breaks Silence on Ram Mandir as Priyanka Calls it ‘Occasion for National Unity’

Lucknow: After much criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party on remaining silent on the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Congress has finally made its position clear.

In a statement on Twitter a day before the foundation stone laying ceremony for the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, AICC general secretary and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called the bhoomi pujan of Ramlala's temple an occasion for “national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation”.

“Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment, are the essence of the name Deenbandhu Lord Rama. Ram is in everyone, Ram is with everyone. With the message and blessings of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan of Ramlala's temple became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation,” she said in a tweet on Tuesday.

सरलता, साहस, संयम, त्याग, वचनवद्धता, दीनबंधु राम नाम का सार है। राम सबमें हैं, राम सबके साथ हैं। भगवान राम और माता सीता के संदेश और उनकी कृपा के साथ रामलला के मंदिर के भूमिपूजन का कार्यक्रम राष्ट्रीय एकता, बंधुत्व और सांस्कृतिक समागम का अवसर बने। मेरा वक्तव्य pic.twitter.com/ZDT1U6gBnb — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) August 4, 2020

“The Ramayana has a deep and indelible mark in the culture of the world and the Indian subcontinent. The story of Lord Rama, Mother Sita and Ramayana has been illuminated in our cultural and religious memories for thousands of years, like Prakashunj. Indian Manisha has been inspired by the themes of Ramayana, religion, policy, duty, sacrifice, sublime, love, valor and service. From north to south, east to west, Ramakatha has been expressing itself in many forms. Like the countless forms of Srihari, Ramakatha Harikatha is Ananta,” she added.

Priyanka said the character of Lord Rama has been the thread to connect humanity in the Indian Territory for centuries. “Lord Rama is a shelter and also a sacrifice. Ram belongs to Sabari, Sugriva too. Ram belongs to Valmiki and also to Bhasa. Ram belongs to Kamban and also to Eshutachchan. Ram belongs to Kabir, Tulsidas belongs to Raidas. The giver of all is Lord Ram. Gandhi's Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is about to give everyone's consent. Waris Ali Shah says Jo Rab hai Wohi Ram Hai.”

“The Tashtra kavi Maithilisharan Gupt calls Rama the 'force of the weak'. So Mahapraan Nirala’s famous line ‘Woh Ek Aur Man Raha Ram Ka Jo Na Thaka’ calls Lord Rama 'the fundamental imagination of power'. Ram is courage, Ram is Sangam, Ram is restraint, Ram is an ally. Ram belongs to everyone. Lord Rama wants the welfare of all. That is why he is a man of dignity.”

Acknowledging that bhoomi pujan of the temple has been organised for August 5, she said, “By the grace of Lord Rama, this program should become a program of national unity, fraternity and cultural gathering that propagated his message. Jai Siyaram.”