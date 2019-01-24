English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Decides to Fight Solo in Andhra Pradesh, TDP Says 'It's Better They Left'
AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy made the assertion while making it clear that the Congress will not have any alliance with the ruling Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting, in New Delhi (File photo: PTI)
Loading...
Amaravati: After its pre-poll alliance with the TDP in neighbouring Telangana came a cropper, the Congress has asserted it would contest on its own the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, both to the state Assembly and the Lok Sabha.
AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy made the assertion on Wednesday while making it clear that the Congress will not have any alliance with the ruling Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.
"We will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats alone. The TDP allied with us only at the national level, so we will have no truck (with it) in the state," he maintained.
There was no official statement from the TDP on the development. However, some leaders were of the opinion that it was "better" for the Congress to leave. "Anyway, we were not going to get anything from them," a worker said.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PCC office-bearers here, Chandy said they would meet again on January 31 to discuss about the poll preparations. The state Congress also decided to undertake a bus yatra in all the 13 districts in February, he said.
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said they left the decision of electoral alliances to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However, he hastened to add that the Congress would fight the elections in Andhra Pradesh on its own.
The Congress, which formed a pre-poll alliance with the TDP and two others for the recent Assembly polls in Telangana, ended up with 19 seats, down from 21 in 2014, while the TDP won two seats as against 15 last time. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly to retain power.
Meanwhile, senior TDP leader and MP TG Venkaresh indicated that TDP and Janasena could tie-up for the polls. "We are ready to work together. We have to discuss about seat share. It will be finalised in March," he said in Kurnool.
The "revelation", however, did not go down well with Pawan Kalyan, who chose to rubbish his statement. "Don't try to mislead people. We are contesting along with communists and not with TDP," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
AICC general secretary and former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy made the assertion on Wednesday while making it clear that the Congress will not have any alliance with the ruling Telugu Desam Party(TDP) in Andhra Pradesh.
"We will contest all 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats alone. The TDP allied with us only at the national level, so we will have no truck (with it) in the state," he maintained.
There was no official statement from the TDP on the development. However, some leaders were of the opinion that it was "better" for the Congress to leave. "Anyway, we were not going to get anything from them," a worker said.
Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the PCC office-bearers here, Chandy said they would meet again on January 31 to discuss about the poll preparations. The state Congress also decided to undertake a bus yatra in all the 13 districts in February, he said.
APCC president N Raghuveera Reddy said they left the decision of electoral alliances to AICC president Rahul Gandhi. However, he hastened to add that the Congress would fight the elections in Andhra Pradesh on its own.
The Congress, which formed a pre-poll alliance with the TDP and two others for the recent Assembly polls in Telangana, ended up with 19 seats, down from 21 in 2014, while the TDP won two seats as against 15 last time. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 88 seats in the 119-member Assembly to retain power.
Meanwhile, senior TDP leader and MP TG Venkaresh indicated that TDP and Janasena could tie-up for the polls. "We are ready to work together. We have to discuss about seat share. It will be finalised in March," he said in Kurnool.
The "revelation", however, did not go down well with Pawan Kalyan, who chose to rubbish his statement. "Don't try to mislead people. We are contesting along with communists and not with TDP," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame BTS Pictures Leaked: Is Pepper Potts Iron Man's Saviour?
- Kangana Ranaut Denies Apologising to Karni Sena, Says They Should Not Play Their Ego Card
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results