English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress, BSP Yet to Confirm Attendance at January 19 Rally, Says TMC
Leaders of various other opposition parties have already confirmed their participation, TMC sources said.
File photo of Mamata Banerjee with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (Image: via Twitter)
Loading...
Kolkata: The Congress and the BSP are yet to confirm their participation in the mega opposition rally proposed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) here on January 19 ahead of the general elections.
Leaders of various other opposition parties have already confirmed their participation, TMC sources said.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier in the day said that she had a telephonic conversation with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and that he had assured his presence at the rally.
“Such a major meeting of opposition parties has not happened in recent times,” she told reporters at the state secretariat.
A vociferous critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she has been touring the country for the last one year, attempting to build a strong opposition front to challenge the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.
On Saturday, Banerjee had welcomed the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Parliamentary polls.
The TMC has invited several opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Janata Dal (Secular), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference (NC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) among others for the mega rally to be convened by Banerjee at the Brigade Parade grounds here.
According to Congress sources, the party has not yet decided whether it wants to be part of the rally and if its top leaders, chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi would be present on the occasion.
The West Bengal Congress, however, wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to stay away from the rally and instead send a party leader, as Banerjee, who was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh last month, had skipped the event and sent party MP Dinesh Trivedi instead.
Leaders of various other opposition parties have already confirmed their participation, TMC sources said.
West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had earlier in the day said that she had a telephonic conversation with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and that he had assured his presence at the rally.
“Such a major meeting of opposition parties has not happened in recent times,” she told reporters at the state secretariat.
A vociferous critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she has been touring the country for the last one year, attempting to build a strong opposition front to challenge the saffron party in the Lok Sabha polls.
On Saturday, Banerjee had welcomed the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the Parliamentary polls.
The TMC has invited several opposition parties including the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Janata Dal (Secular), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the National Conference (NC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) among others for the mega rally to be convened by Banerjee at the Brigade Parade grounds here.
According to Congress sources, the party has not yet decided whether it wants to be part of the rally and if its top leaders, chief Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi would be present on the occasion.
The West Bengal Congress, however, wants Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to stay away from the rally and instead send a party leader, as Banerjee, who was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh last month, had skipped the event and sent party MP Dinesh Trivedi instead.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Stephen Constantine Resigns as India Coach After AFC Asian Cup Exit
- Jason Momoa's Film Aquaman Becomes the First DCEU Film to Cross $1 Billion at the Box Office
- Winter Is Coming! HBO Announces Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date, Drops a Chilling Teaser
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Pakistan University to Celebrate Sisters' Day on Valentine's Day to Promote 'Islamic Traditions'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results