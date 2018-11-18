Congress Calls Fadnavis Govt 'Thugs of Maharashtra', CM Hits Out With 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Jibe

The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to begin on an unusual note with a heavy dose of humour and sarcasm from both the sides.The state government and the Opposition entered into a war of words after the latter termed the incumbent as the ‘thugs of Maharashtra’ in a press conference preceding the session.Hitting out at the opposition’s name-calling, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The opposition should maintain some decorum. I heard they called the government 'Thugs of Maharashtra'. What if I called them the 'Gangs of Wasseypur'?”Earlier, leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde, in a press conference had displayed a spoof banner of the film, wherein actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were replaced by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray."On November 8 in 2016, the Modi government announced demonetisation and interestingly, two years later, on the same date, a movie named 'Thugs of Hindustan' was released. These people have deceived the country," said Munde.Regarding the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Opposition rebuked the BJP and the Shiv Sena for ‘remembering Ram Mandir only in the face of an impending electoral defeat’.Speaking to CNN-News18, senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Why is Uddhav Thackeray going to Ayodhya? What has he done in Mumbai? The BMC has been with Shiv Sena for so many years, but all we have here are roads with potholes. Will Uddhav dig potholes on Ayodhya roads now?"Coming down heavily on the Maharashtra government for ‘miserably failing in providing relief to drought-affected people’, Patil added, "Not just that, they have barely done anything for Dhangar reservation. We will corner the government on these issues.”