English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress Calls Fadnavis Govt 'Thugs of Maharashtra', CM Hits Out With 'Gangs of Wasseypur' Jibe
The state government and the Opposition entered into a war of words after the latter termed the incumbent as the ‘thugs of Maharashtra’ in a press conference preceding the session.
File photo of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
Loading...
Mumbai: The winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly is slated to begin on an unusual note with a heavy dose of humour and sarcasm from both the sides.
The state government and the Opposition entered into a war of words after the latter termed the incumbent as the ‘thugs of Maharashtra’ in a press conference preceding the session.
Hitting out at the opposition’s name-calling, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The opposition should maintain some decorum. I heard they called the government 'Thugs of Maharashtra'. What if I called them the 'Gangs of Wasseypur'?”
Earlier, leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde, in a press conference had displayed a spoof banner of the film, wherein actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were replaced by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray.
"On November 8 in 2016, the Modi government announced demonetisation and interestingly, two years later, on the same date, a movie named 'Thugs of Hindustan' was released. These people have deceived the country," said Munde.
Regarding the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Opposition rebuked the BJP and the Shiv Sena for ‘remembering Ram Mandir only in the face of an impending electoral defeat’.
Speaking to CNN-News18, senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Why is Uddhav Thackeray going to Ayodhya? What has he done in Mumbai? The BMC has been with Shiv Sena for so many years, but all we have here are roads with potholes. Will Uddhav dig potholes on Ayodhya roads now?"
Coming down heavily on the Maharashtra government for ‘miserably failing in providing relief to drought-affected people’, Patil added, "Not just that, they have barely done anything for Dhangar reservation. We will corner the government on these issues.”
The state government and the Opposition entered into a war of words after the latter termed the incumbent as the ‘thugs of Maharashtra’ in a press conference preceding the session.
Hitting out at the opposition’s name-calling, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The opposition should maintain some decorum. I heard they called the government 'Thugs of Maharashtra'. What if I called them the 'Gangs of Wasseypur'?”
Earlier, leader of opposition Dhananjay Munde, in a press conference had displayed a spoof banner of the film, wherein actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan were replaced by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray.
"On November 8 in 2016, the Modi government announced demonetisation and interestingly, two years later, on the same date, a movie named 'Thugs of Hindustan' was released. These people have deceived the country," said Munde.
Regarding the issue of construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Opposition rebuked the BJP and the Shiv Sena for ‘remembering Ram Mandir only in the face of an impending electoral defeat’.
Speaking to CNN-News18, senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Why is Uddhav Thackeray going to Ayodhya? What has he done in Mumbai? The BMC has been with Shiv Sena for so many years, but all we have here are roads with potholes. Will Uddhav dig potholes on Ayodhya roads now?"
Coming down heavily on the Maharashtra government for ‘miserably failing in providing relief to drought-affected people’, Patil added, "Not just that, they have barely done anything for Dhangar reservation. We will corner the government on these issues.”
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- #SabarimalaForAll: Here’s What’s Buzzing in New Delhi's Ayyappa Temples
- This Country Has the Least Number of Toilets in the World, and It's Not India
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- Volkswagen Directed to Pay Rs 100 Crore to CPCB Over Diesel Emissions Scandal
- Here's Everything About the Food Served at Deepika & Ranveer's Konkani-Sindhi Wedding
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...