English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Congress can Hold Anyone's Hand for Power, Says Smriti Irani
In the 2014 polls, Gandhi had defeated Irani by a margin of one lakh votes. This time, besides his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress chief is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, in Kerala.
File photo of Smriti Irani.
Loading...
Amethi (UP): Union minister Smriti Irani Tuesday attacked the Congress, alleging that the party can ally with anybody for the sake of power.
Irani, who is the BJP's candidate for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is making a second attempt to wrest the seat from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
In the 2014 polls, Gandhi had defeated Irani by a margin of one lakh votes. This time, besides his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress chief is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, in Kerala.
"The Congress can hold anyone's hand for power. In Jammu and Kashmir, it joined those who talked of separating Kashmir from India," Irani said addressing a gathering here.
"Whatever the Congress does, we will not give an inch of land of our country to anyone. This election is very crucial, it is not a normal battle. It is a fight for our children and freedom of Amethi," she said.
Irani alleged that Gandhi's first choice was Wayanad and not Amethi. The people of Amethi have decided to bid "goodbye to the missing MP (Gandhi)", she claimed.
On Robert Vadra expected to accompany his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi for filing of his nomination papers from Amethi on Wednesday, the Union minister said, "People of Amethi should save their land from 'damadji' (Robert)."
Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Irani, who is the BJP's candidate for the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, is making a second attempt to wrest the seat from Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
In the 2014 polls, Gandhi had defeated Irani by a margin of one lakh votes. This time, besides his stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress chief is fighting the Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad, in Kerala.
"The Congress can hold anyone's hand for power. In Jammu and Kashmir, it joined those who talked of separating Kashmir from India," Irani said addressing a gathering here.
"Whatever the Congress does, we will not give an inch of land of our country to anyone. This election is very crucial, it is not a normal battle. It is a fight for our children and freedom of Amethi," she said.
Irani alleged that Gandhi's first choice was Wayanad and not Amethi. The people of Amethi have decided to bid "goodbye to the missing MP (Gandhi)", she claimed.
On Robert Vadra expected to accompany his brother-in-law Rahul Gandhi for filing of his nomination papers from Amethi on Wednesday, the Union minister said, "People of Amethi should save their land from 'damadji' (Robert)."
Robert Vadra is the husband of Congress general secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role
- ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Here Are All The Details
- Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cultural Inappropriation
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results