Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Congress Can Turn the Tide After 'Encouraging' Maharashtra, Haryana Poll Results: Salman Khurshid

Congress has now come out of a bad period of confusion and self-doubt, Salman Khurshid said, obviously referring to the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi quitting as the party President.

PTI

Updated:October 28, 2019, 3:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Congress Can Turn the Tide After 'Encouraging' Maharashtra, Haryana Poll Results: Salman Khurshid
File photo of Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid said on Monday the outcome of Haryana and Maharashtra elections indicates that his party's slide in the country has stopped and it can now look forward to reversing the tide.

The party has now come out of a bad period of confusion and self-doubt, the former Union Minister said, obviously referring to the party's poor show in the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi quitting as the party President and some leaders deserting in a few States.

Terming the election results in the two states as "encouraging", he said the party workers are very pleased.

In Haryana, the Congress doubled its 2014 tally, and it Maharashtra, the Congress-NCP alliance improved its tally considerably.

"It (the election results) gives them (Congress workers) a second breath and I think it's a remainder to all of us in the Congress that there is a lot of life in us and what we need to do now is to get back on our feet and fight with faith and conviction," Khurshid told PTI.

"I think it's a clear indication that there is no further slide and we can start reversing the tide", he said, adding the Congress now needs clarity of purpose.

Khurshid said the Congress has an outstanding manifesto but in public performances there needs to be clarity of purpose.

He added that departing from manifesto and taking contradictory positions are some things that need to be avoided.

"We need a clarity of unity and purpose and I hope that we will be able to show that," Khurshid said.

Asked if the Congress would have put up a much better show had it made more efforts before the elections in the two states, he said that's always the case.

"We were coming out of a very bad period, we had obviously lot of confusion, self-doubt etc. I think all that haze has cleared and we can see the path clear again," he said.

On some reports before the elections in Haryana and Maharashtra that the verdict is going to be one-sided with BJP projected to win and the Congress not putting up a fight,

Khurshid said it was a perception created by a section of the media and there was no lack of conviction in his party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram